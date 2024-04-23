Shutter Encoder is one of the best video converter software, it handles images and audio too!

It has been designed by video editors in order to be as accessible and efficient as possible.

Shutter Encoder makes use of FFmpeg to handle its encoding, allowing support for almost every codec you’ve ever heard of, and many more you haven’t.

Don’t just take our word for it though, Avid themselves recommend Shutter Encoder as part of your Media Composer and ProTools ingesting workflow!