converter designed by video editors.

The professional compression tool accessible to all.

Downloads

More than 987,182 downloads!

A Simple and Complete Interface

Shutter Encoder is one of the best video converter software, it handles images and audio too!

It has been designed by video editors in order to be as accessible and efficient as possible.

Shutter Encoder makes use of FFmpeg to handle its encoding, allowing support for almost every codec you’ve ever heard of, and many more you haven’t.

Don’t just take our word for it though, Avid themselves recommend Shutter Encoder as part of your Media Composer and ProTools ingesting workflow!

Total Control over Encoding

Shutter Encoder has a panel containing a large number of settings.

This includes access to powerful FFmpeg capabilities like duplicate frame detection, framerate interpolation, analytical tools, and deinterlacing with a number of filters available.

You don’t need to be an expert in encoding to use Shutter Encoder, but if you are, you’re going to appreciate the power it gives you!

Trim and Cut your Videos

You have the ability to choose exactly which part of your video gets included in the output file through an intuitive trimming interface.

You’ll be able to see exactly where those cuts will take place with the built-in video player.

With some codecs, you’ll able to do this losslessy and extremely quickly thanks to the innovative “Cut without re-encoding” feature.

Fine-Tune your Image

Shutter encoder includes a powerful image adjustement tab, allowing you to adjust colours, apply LUTs, and convert color spaces right in the application.

This feature even supports raw image formats like .nef, .cr2 but also .psd, .pdf, .png, .jpg and more!

Powerful Cropping Support

By using the “Image cropping” section you will have the possibility to quickly and easily crop your images as well as your videos.

You can define your frame precisely by writing directly your values in pixels or simply select a preset.

Generate and Burn-in Clip Information

Shutter Encoder allows you to burn clip names, text, and timecode into your video, perfect for rough cuts and drafts!

No timecode? No problem, Shutter can generate one for you!

You can even specify a timecode offset so it doesn’t have to start from 0!

Subtitle Embedding and Burn-In

Shutter encoder can be used to embed closed captions and burn-in open captions in only a few clicks.

Whether you’ve created them in the built-in editor, or imported your own .srt, .vtt, or .ass subtitles created elsewhere, there’s a way to get it done with Shutter Encoder!

Add your Logos and Watermarks

Shutter Encoder allows you to add any image or video you want as an overlay on your footage, you can even adjust the opacity, size, and position directly in the application!

Built-In Subtitle Editor

Unique to free video converter software, Shutter Encoder includes a powerful built-in subtitle editor.

Subtitle editors will appreciate the waveform display and innovative shortcuts to make the process as quick and easy as possible!

Automatic Cut Detection

Shutter Encoder has a powerful cut-detection tool that you can use to split an existing video based on where cuts occur.

You can even create an .edl file to import on most major non-linear editing package to produce an editable sequence.

A great way to get a head-start on touching up old videos or working on old projects where you don’t have the files anymore!

Download Web Content

Shutter Encoder also has the ability to download video directly at the highest possible quality from popular video streaming sites.

Just paste the URL, and within minutes you’ll have a copy of the file!

A Render Queue to Stop Waiting

There will come a time when we want to release different formats with different files.

This queue accessible from this icon queue render icon next to the “Start function” button will make your happiness.

Save and Share your Settings

Have you set up the encoding settings just how you like them?

Shutter Encoder lets you save your settings to a preset file just by hitting cmd+s/ctrl+s.

You can even share those preset files with other users!

Built-in FTP Server Support

You can configure it to upload your converted files directly to FTP server automatically on completion.

You can even have it e-mail you a summary of the conversion. It will be sent to the different servers automatically.

So if you’ve left it running at the studio overnight, you’ll have that extra piece-of-mind it’s finished its tasks when you get home!

Complete File Information

Shutter Encoder will tell you everything you need to know about your files.

Simply right/option click the files in your queue and you can see a full summary of their specifications so you can make informed decisions on how best to configure Shutter Encoder to handle your footage!

Powerful File Renaming

Shutter Encoder gives you the ability to customise your output filenames.

You can add prefixes and suffixes, automatically incrementing index numbers, and replace existing text with whatever you want!

List of Functions:

– Without conversion:

Cut without re-encoding, Replace audio, Rewrap, Conform, Merge, Extract, Subtitling, Video inserts

– Sound conversions:

WAV, AIFF, FLAC, ALAC, MP3, AAC, AC3, OPUS, Vorbis, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD

– Editing codecs:

DNxHD, DNxHR, Apple ProRes, QT Animation, GoPro CineForm, Uncompressed

– Output codecs:

H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, AV1

– Broadcast codecs:

XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra 100, XAVC, HAP 

– Old codecs:

Theora, MPEG-2, MJPEG, Xvid, DV PAL, WMV, MPEG-1

– Archiving codec:

FFV1

– Images creation:

JPEG, Image

– Burn & Rip:

DVD, Blu-ray, DVD RIP

– Analysis:

Loudness & True Peak, Audio normalization, Cut detection, Black detection, Media offline detection, VMAF

– Download:

Web video

Downloads:

64-BITS INSTALL VERSION + DONATE

104.85 MB - 562,684 downloads

64-BITS PORTABLE VERSION + DONATE

125.05 MB - 138,797 downloads

INTEL 64-BITS VERSION + DONATE

126.06 MB - 166,568 downloads

APPLE SILICON VERSION + DONATE

129.71 MB - 80,639 downloads

It helps me to pay for the server & the domain:

Ubuntu 64 bits (.deb) + donate

123.28 MB - 24,269 downloads

Linux AppImage 64 bits + donate

144.67 MB - 14,225 downloads

Old versions

Presets parameters:
(drop file to My functions from this iconicon presets)

Sources:

Shutter Encoder is licensed under the GPL 3 license, the source code is available on GitHub and uses the following programs to work:

Thanks:

I would like to thank the donors who, through their gesture, encourage me to improve Shutter Encoder every day.

Translators:

– Roberto Boriotti it
– Kandi Valle es
– Jacob Werkman nl
– Léo Saramago pt_BR
– Aygün Yerdeniz tr
– 大眼仔~旭 zh_CN
– Martin Srebotnjak sl
– Александр Ласка ru uk
– Đặng Thành Đạt vi
 RobertLajka.pl pl
– Åke Engelbrektson sv
– Martin Chvátal cz

Partner companies:

Contact:

If you have any questions, post them on reddit: reddit icon

Donate to Paul Pacifico: donate  patreon icon  tipeee

Bitcoin :  bitcoin icon  bc1qfve54y2dc56t7r8wws2njnav8wkxtc3xza0fkg

Ethereum :  ethereum icon  0x6Bbc047688d32ba5492968afef637BbB012cEe78

www.shutterencoder.com